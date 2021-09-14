Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Grain and Sustain: Fife zero waste business to open third shop

By Rob McLaren
September 14, 2021, 11:02 am
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington.
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington.

A zero waste retailer fighting the use of plastic packaging is to open its third Fife shop.

Grain and Sustain first set up in Burntisland High Street two years ago.

Customers bring their own containers to stock up on items such as pasta, rice, coffee and oats from refill bins.

The Burntisland shop now stocks more than 500 ethically-sourced items.

The environmentally-focussed business opened a second location within Bowhouse in St Monans last year.

Grain and Sustain to set up in Kirkcaldy

Grain and Sustain has now signed an agreement to open its third outlet in Kirkcaldy.

It will operate from a unit in Tolbooth Street which was previously used by Marks and Spencer for storage.

Owner and founder Louise Humpington has set a target date of October 1 for the new shop to open.

She said: “It’s never been a retail space and is a shell at the moment.

“There is a huge amount to do.

Grain and Sustain in Burntisland High Street.

“As with our other shops it will be an evolution for a period of time as we take feedback and respond to customer’s needs.

“It will have stock refills, eco friendly products and ethically sourced gifts.

“It will prioritise Scottish produce and small producers.

“We want to shine a spotlight on the incredible quality of food producers in Scotland and Fife in particular.”

Vegan deli and membership scheme

The larger Kirkcaldy space will also be home to a vegan deli, selling plant based protein cheeses and homemade dips, salads and antipasti.

Grain and Sustain has several ‘closed loop systems’ with local suppliers where it returns containers to be reused.

It will soon launch a unique membership scheme to raise its sustainability standards even higher.

Grain and Sustain is to replicate the model from its Burntisland shop when it opens in Kirkcaldy.

Louise said:  “As a business we are always pushing ourselves to do better.

“Part of that includes reducing our own operational impact and packaging consumption.

“We set up our Fife-wide delivery service during lockdown to support customers self-isolating.

“But we have always been mindful of the (albeit plastic free) packaging which we use to pack the deliveries in.

“So we are launching our membership scheme to coincide with the expansion of the business.

Best of local: What it means to run a zero-waste shop and why they are on the rise

“As well as discounts and samples, the annual fee will include delivery of products in reusable containers.

“Once your container is empty just give it a wash and return it to us with your next delivery. This will eliminate a significant amount of packaging across the supply chain.”

Grain and Sustain will also offer the discount to small catering and home based food business.

Louise said she hopes they will use the Grain and Sustain shops “as a store cupboard” as there is no minimum order quantity.