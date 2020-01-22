Graham Dorrans signs new 18-month contract at Dundee

Graham Dorrans has signed a new 18-month contract at Dundee.

The 32-year-old midfielder originally joined the Dark Blues from Rangers in September on a deal until the end of the season.

Dorrans had been linked with a move to English side MK Dons earlier in the January transfer window. However, his immediate future will be at Dens Park.

He has quickly turned into a key player for Dee boss James McPake, who has moved to secure his services until the summer of 2021.

After putting pen to paper, Dorrans said: “I’m delighted to get the deal done.

“It’s been a great period for me, getting back to playing week after week. I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club. The players and staff have been brilliant with me.

“I’ve bought into and feel excited about what the club is trying to achieve with bringing through the young players. I’m enjoying working with them and helping them.

“The club’s ambition remains the same as when I came in, to get Dundee back to the Premiership, and I’m hoping to play a major part in making that happen.”