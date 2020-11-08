Graham Dorrans leaves Dundee for Australia as Dark Blues boss James McPake praises ‘top professional’

Graham Dorrans says leaving Dundee was “one of the toughest decisions” of his career after accepting a move to Australia.

The former Scotland midfielder joined the Dark Blues last September following an injury-hit two years at Rangers.

In signing at Dens Park, Dorrans had an exit clause in his contract allowing him to speak to other clubs. Last season he turned down a move to MK Dons and manager James McPake admits he always expected to lose Dorrans at some point.

McPake said: “We are obviously disappointed to be losing Graham but it isn’t totally unexpected.

“To get a player of Graham’s quality to join the club in this division you have to include these types of clauses and to be honest we probably expected him to go in January or this summer.

“He turned down improved financial offers from England in both transfer windows so shows he really bought into the club and it was a credit to everyone at Dens that he decided to stay so long.

“From the minute he walked through the door he has been nothing but a top professional.

“I spoke to him this week and he indicated that this was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“We respect that and despite trying to convince him to stay we have to just pass on our thanks for what he has done on and off the park during his time at the club.”

It is understood Dorrans is heading Down Under after 27 appearances for Dundee and two goals to his name.

And he says the move was one he couldn’t pass up.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club, it’s been a great period for me,” Dorrans said.

“I want to thank the manager and staff who I have really enjoyed working with.

“When I joined the club I wanted to get back to playing every week and help get the club back to the Premiership, unfortunately the league was cut short last season as I believe we could have continued our great run and had a real chance.

“There are some fantastic young players at the club and it was great to be able to pass on some of my experience to them.

“Finally, I want to thank the fans for their backing.

“It’s been a pleasure to play for the club and it’s genuinely been one of the toughest decisions of my career but the opportunity to move overseas is something I have to explore for myself and my family.”

Ahead of Friday night’s match at Alloa, McPake confirmed Dorrans had tested positive for Covid-19 and was self-isolating.