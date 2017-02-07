At 21 years old, Graeme Gilchrist’s world was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with total heart failure.

Now he is on a mission to raise funds for the hospital staff who saved his life.

The 27-year-old and his family, from Dundee’s Menzieshill, along with the Silvery Tay chip shop, have been raising money for the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank where Graeme received his treatment.

The chip shop previously held a sponsored walk in Graeme’s honour and were more than happy to do their bit once again.

Speaking to the Tele, Graeme says although he’s had a horrid time over the past few years he’s now looking ahead to the future.

After having the heart transplant operation, he went on to face further health problems — including pancreatitis and being placed on dialysis.

Graeme said: “I had just turned 21 and it basically came out of nowhere.

“I was doing kickboxing — I was doing everything I could to keep myself active and keep my weight down.”

At first Graeme’s GP thought his illness was down to asthma and put him on strong antibiotics.

But he then got admitted to Ninewells with total heart failure and medics started talking about a transplant at the Jubilee.

Graeme said: “I just remember one day something wasn’t right and I ended up in Ninewells. Then I was taken down to the Jubilee.

“The nurses and the staff were so nice to me, they took good care of me.

“I was just so frustrated during that time because I couldn’t do anything but the staff kept me going.

“It was the heart donation that kept me alive — I wouldn’t be here today without it and I wanted to say thanks to all the staff at the Jubilee and to raise some money for the hospital.

“It’s been so tough but I’m just focused on moving forward. I can’t thank the hospital staff enough for what they did for me.”

A cheque presentation to the Jubilee Hospital will be made by Graeme’s family and the Silvery Tay this week.

Graeme’s mum Shona said: “It nearly knocked me over for Graeme to be so young and to need a transplant. It was so tough for him afterwards, he was so weak and so ill.

“It’s been a long hard road for him — he still sees doctors regularly but he’s made such good progress for something so serious. The Silvery Tay organised a sponsored walk for him when he was ill so we’re working with them to raise money for the Jubilee who were absolutely fantastic.”

Heart failure means the heart is unable to pump blood around the body properly. It can occur at any age, but is most common in older people.