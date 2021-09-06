Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021
News / Dundee

Graeme ‘Nash’ Latto: Son of renowned Dundee tattoo artist aims to immortalise dad’s work

By James Simpson
September 6, 2021, 6:00 am
Graeme Latto
Graeme Latto

The son of a renowned Dundee tattoo artist – who started working in his mum’s shed in Charleston – hopes to immortalise his dad’s legacy in a book.

Graeme ‘Nash’ Latto worked for several decades in the city before he died in 2006.

He was based in several stores including premises on Victoria Road and Dock Street.

Now son Gary, 30, has been looking back at his dad’s working life and hearing stories from former clients.

Graeme Latto was a renowned tattoo artist.

Ex-customers have contacted Gary from as far afield as Australia and Germany.

Gary said: “It all started from speaking to a friend of mine who works on building sites.

“He’d had tattoos done from my dad but he was also telling me a lot of the lads on the sites had pieces done and he sent me over some images.

Life as a tattoo artist started in mum’s shed

“It was around that time that my gran, Mary – Graeme’s mum – asked us to look through some of dad’s stuff in the attic.

“I came across this 35mm camera that he had and I decided I would use that as a way of documenting his career.

“Dad must have done thousands of tattoos over the years and it all started in my gran’s shed in 1977 on Invercraig Place.

Gary Latto

“Her living room was the waiting room and she’d take a small cut. At that time it was really just pocket money for my dad.

“He was self-taught and at that time there weren’t any tattoo shops in Dundee.”

Gary says he has “reconnected” with his dad through other people’s stories.

Touring with the Hells Angels in Norway

He said: “I was only 15 when he passed away and I have found this a cathartic experience, hearing people’s stories and seeing the different tattoos.

“In a way I have reconnected with my dad through hearing these stories. He was booked up for months when he had the premises on Dock Street.

“When I reached out to folk on social media about their own experiences I was getting responses from Australia, Germany and England.

‘Nash’ featured in the The Courier and Evening Telegraph during his career.

“Dad also toured with the Hells Angels in Norway so I’m sure there will be a few of his designs in Scandinavia as well.

“There was a period in the 1980s when there was a downturn in trade with the Aids scare and that shut up his shop for a long time.

“He supplemented the downturn with turning to his other trade as a sign artist for shop fronts.

“At this stage I’ve just been sharing people’s stories on social media – but If I’m able to get enough collated, there is a possibility I would look to turn this into a book.”