Graduation day at Caird Hall: Hundreds celebrate their achievements

Hundreds of graduands celebrated their achievements at Dundee University’s winter graduation ceremony.

Students who completed undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various disciplines including medicine, nursing, education, art, business and philosophy, collected their certificates at Caird Hall.

Among those receiving honours was the UK’s most eminent scholar on Halal branding, who returned to his alma mater to pick up a Doctor of Letters.

Professor Jonathan Wilson has more than 20 years experience specialising in what he calls the ABCDs of business and culture: advertising, branding, communications and digital.

During his career he has published more than 200 pieces of work and received acclaim for his latest book, Halal Branding.

Having first graduated from the university with a BSc in chemistry in 1996 and then an MBA in 1998, Prof Wilson received a DLitt for his compendium of published work titled Being Hip and Halal – The Just Balance and the Floating World.