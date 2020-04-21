Abertay Digital Graduate Show to be held online for the first time due to coronavirus lockdown

The Abertay Digital Graduate Show is to be held on the internet for the first time, after organisers decided the show must go on(line) despite Covid-19.

The event, which showcases video games, short films and art projects from the School of Design and Informatics, usually attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Curator and visual arts lecturer Clare Brennan said organisers were determined to make sure the 2020 show went ahead.

She said: “In some ways, this online exhibition provides us with a wonderful opportunity to share the students’ work even more globally to new audiences.

“As people across the country, and indeed the world, stay at home we are hopeful this show will represent a joyful moment and give students a sense of achievement, and the opportunity to demonstrate that they have managed to create something wonderful out of it all.”

The Abertay Digital Graduate Show 2020 takes place from May 15-19.