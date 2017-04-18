The number of GP surgeries in Tayside is at its lowest level for 13 years, an investigation has shown.

A freedom of information request to NHS Tayside revealed that the number of surgeries across the region has dropped by more than 10%. In 2005, there were 73 GP surgeries across the health board area — whereas now there are only 65.

The figures have emerged in the wake of a national shortage of trained general practitioners.

Dr Andrew Cowie, chairman of the Tayside Local Medical Committee, insisted the drop in surgery numbers wasn’t all bad news.

He said: “Number of surgeries and number of GPs are slightly different things — practices across the UK tend to be getting bigger, and so there tend to be fewer of them.

“Some of the outcomes for this are good.

“Single-handed practices can be isolating and there are clear efficiencies in management structure for larger surgeries, as the amount of paperwork has grown.

“Larger practices are more resilient — if you are one GP down out of three that is difficult to maintain over any length of time, whereas if there are six partners you can often hold things together longer.”

Dr Cowie said a downside of larger practices was patients having to travel further, and often having to see a different doctor at each appointment.

He added: “Ideally the number of GPs would be increasing, even as the number of surgeries falls.

Unfortunately, this isn’t happening, and this is the real problem.

“We had six fewer GPs join practices in Tayside than leave them in 2015, and another four in 2016.

This doesn’t even allow for the fact that those joining practices are often part-time, so the reduction in total hours is certainly greater than this.

“There are some small compensating factors — practices are training up more advanced nurse practitioners and getting some help from pharmacists.

“But ultimately across the UK, we just don’t have enough medical students wanting to be GPs.

“This leads to increasing stress on those that have signed up to partnerships, and we’re seeing earlier retirement on top of everything else.

“Very few of us feel we have the capacity to offer the service we want to.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “No GP surgeries have closed. The number of GP surgeries can vary as a result of the dissolution and amalgamation of practices.”