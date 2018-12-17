GP numbers in Dundee at highest level in the past decade

A new GP contract has led to the highest number of practising doctors in Dundee in the last decade.

The city now has 149 permanent GPs, including those who run their own practices and those who are employed by others or are in training for general practice.

The figure does not include locum GPs, who work on an ad-hoc basis across several surgeries at a time.

Eight new doctors have set up in the city in the last year – the biggest increase in the past decade and the highest number on record.

The rise is being linked to a new GP contract which came into force this year promising doctors better pay and fewer administrative duties.

Scottish Government ministers have pledged to recruit 800 GPs in the next decade.

Dr Andrew Cowie, vice-chairman of the Tayside Local Medical Committee, said: “Obviously an increase in headcount numbers of GPs is a good thing – it’s a lot better than the drops we’ve been seeing.

“I hope some of the increase is related to the new contract and the more constructive approach taken in Scotland but there’s still a long way to go to get to the 800 more GPs we need.

“On the ground, things are more complicated. We’re only nine months into a complex, three-year reorganisation of primary care.

“But let’s say that I believe that we are making progress.”

While there are more GPs, the number of practices has fallen. Stobswell Medical Practice and Fintry Mill Medical Centre have both closed recently due to a failure to recruit permanent GPs.

It means Dundee’s 22 GP practices each now have an average of 7,396 patients on their books.

A decade ago, when the city had 25 practices, the average list had 6,412 patients.

Across Scotland, GP numbers increased by 75, mirroring the situation in Dundee.

The total number of surgeries has also fallen, reflecting what NHS Scotland called “a trend towards fewer, larger practices”.

Dr Andrew Buist, chairman of BMA Scotland’s GP Committee, said: “For a long time it has been clear that action was needed and we have seen the first positive steps through the new GP contract.”