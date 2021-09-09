Government pulls Janey Godley Covid campaign following Twitter backlash

The Scottish Government has announced that it will be pulling its recent Covid campaign featuring Janey Godley.

Ms Godley, who became a household name through the pandemic for her Nicola Sturgeon voice-overs, has come under fire after a series of tweets were unearthed.

In them, the Scottish comedian mocked people with disabilities, made racist remarks and joked about the Chernobyl disaster.

In light of this discovery, the government has decided to axe its recent campaign, despite her apologising for the tweets.

The campaign featured Ms Godley encouraging people to stay safe as Covid cases across the country rise.

A spokesman from the Scottish Government told The Sun: “A series of unacceptable tweets by Janey Godley have been brought to our attention and, while she has rightly apologised, trust in our public health messages at this time is paramount.

“We have therefore taken the decision to withdraw any further campaign material in which Ms Godley features.

“The material will be discontinued immediately on our own channels and withdrawn as soon as possible from external media.”

An apology

Ms Godley posted a video on her Twitter earlier today apologising for her behaviour.

She said: “I thought being an outspoken stand-up comic meant that I could use any phrases, any words, say anything and they wouldn’t be taken out of context. That’s wrong, absolutely wrong.

“I have used phrases, words comments, with horrifically despicable undertones and you can’t just pass that off as comedy.

“I accept any criticism that comes my way. If I don’t own the shame of these phrases and words then I would be disingenuous to everybody who has ever supported me.

“I am sorry, I will be better, and I can’t apologise enough.”

Earlier on Thursday it was revealed the comedian will be coming to Arbroath as the Webster Memorial Theatre reopens.