The Scottish Government provided NHS Tayside with £200,000 of funding to assist in the sale of a former Angus hospital, it has emerged.

People in Arbroath have been curious to see heavy machinery at work at the site of the unoccupied Little Cairnie Hospital in recent weeks.

A building warrant granted by Angus Council indicated that a building was being demolished at a cost of £160,000.

NHS Tayside, which has identified a preferred bidder for the 2.2 hectare estate, said the work was necessary to ensure the best sale price for the hospital which was closed in early 2015.

The Scottish Government confirmed it had given £200,000 to cash-strapped NHS Tayside to help it find a buyer.

“The Scottish Government contributed funding of £200,000, spread over two financial years, to assist NHS Tayside in selling Little Cairnie Hospital,” a spokesman said.

“Enabling funding is used to increase the expected sales proceeds received from an asset sale.

“The assessment was made that by clearing the site it was more attractive to prospective buyers.

“The quicker surplus property can be disposed of, the quicker the board can realise savings from no longer having to maintain and secure the site.”

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “NHS Tayside received funding from the Scottish Government to demolish the site.

“This work is currently under way at Little Cairnie Hospital as part of the site clearance process.”