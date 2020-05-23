Government doing ‘everything it can’ for care home residents during coronavirus outbreak

A Dundee politician has said the Scottish Government is doing “everything it can” to protect care home residents from coronavirus.

Earlier this week Scottish ministers passed the second emergency coronavirus bill, which allows authorities to apply to the sheriff court for an emergency order to temporarily manage care home services.

To date, 115 care home residents in Tayside and 66 in Fife have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Shona Robison, MSP for Dundee East, said: “I want to reassure residents in care homes and their families that the Scottish Government is doing everything in its power to protect those most at risk.

“Currently over 70% of care homes in Scotland are privately run and are as such overseen by the Care Inspectorate – if the Care Inspectorate’s view is that a care home it has inspected is of such poor quality, then they must apply to the court to de-register the provider.

“To further protect those at risk the bill gives powers to Scottish ministers to temporarily intervene and manage care home services where there is a serious risk to the life, health or well being of any person in that home for any reason connected with Covid-19.

“And, I hope these measures will further reassure those concerned.”

She added: “On Thursday, the first minister also set out the government’s route-map setting out a phased approach to altering Covid-19 lockdown restrictions while still suppressing the virus.

“It’s important to remember that the advice remains stay at home if possible to protect lives and I’m confident the people of Dundee will continue to heed this advice even as we ease restrictions.”