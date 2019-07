Gordon Strachan watched on as Dundee completed their pre-season trip to Spain with a 2-1 defeat to English League Two side Scunthorpe United.

The former Scotland boss is expected to join the Dark Blues as a technical director and was on hand at La Manga to see James McPake’s side in action.

First-half goals from Olufela Olomola and Matty Lund gave the English side the victory either side of a fine Paul McGowan strike.

