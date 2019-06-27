Gordon Strachan to return to football after agreeing terms with Dundee

Gordon Strachan is returning to football with a role at Dundee FC.

The Dens Park club previously approached the former Scotland manager to become a technical director with the Dark Blues.

Talks have taken place since then and both Dundee and Strachan are happy with the terms agreed.

The 62-year-old, who also previously managed Celtic, will oversee the club’s academy.

He is said to have “radical plans” to develop future stars for Dundee after spending the last two years travelling Europe to study youth coaching.

Strachan, whose career began at Dens Park 45 years ago, and included stints at Aberdeen, Manchester United and Leeds United, is understood to be taking up his new post next month.