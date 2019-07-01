Gordon Strachan can be so good for Dundee in technical director role

Dundee will confirm Gordon Strachan’s arrival as technical director some time soon.

And if part of me thinks right now the money allocated to him to revamp the approach to honing young talent would be better spent signing an experienced player, that is short-term thinking.

Because I’ve no doubt that in the longer term the work Strachan puts in will be of benefit to the Dark Blues.

His career has had its ups and downs but there is no doubt he is a man with a vast knowledge of football and whose input would be welcome at any club in this country and beyond.

And, for me, an immediate benefit of his return to Dundee will be the advice he can give to manager James McPake.

The pair know each other and have a good relationship and that will be a crucial factor.

And for a young manager like McPake, to have someone of Strachan’s experience available for even just a chat on the phone, has to be a good thing.

So, welcome home Gordon!