Gordon Strachan appointment could see him assist new Dundee boss

Gordon Strachan is not interested in becoming Dundee boss.

However, if he rejoins the Dark Blues in a technical role, he would be on hand to help advise whoever does get the job.

And that’s something he’s done before in an unofficial capacity.

It’s emerged the former Scotland boss, whose playing career started at Dens in the early 1970s, could become a technical director for the club.

That would see him pay particular attention to Dundee’s youth policy – an area of the game he’s always been passionate about.

But having managed the likes of Southampton, Celtic and Middlesbrough, as well as Scotland, his knowledge of matters at first-team level could also be tapped into.

It would only happen if the new manager wanted to use Strachan’s experience – he would not force his views on the man in the hot seat.

The Tele understands he has helped his old club out in the past and was someone former boss Paul Hartley could turn to for advice from time to time.

If he does formalise a connection with Dundee, it’s understood Strachan would not be seen at Dens on a daily basis.

He currently lives in England and it’s believed has no plans to move back north.

The plan to bring him back on board would see him work with the present head of the youth academy at Dens, Stephen Wright.

Since leaving the Scotland job in October 2017, he has focused on that side of football and visited a number of clubs around Europe to study various youth set-ups.

Those trips included one to Dens earlier this year when he even guided the club’s young players through a training session.

They could be about to see a lot more of him.