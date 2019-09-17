Tuesday, September 17th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Gordon Strachan and Doddie Weir to speak at Dundee Sports Dinner

by Steven Rae
September 17, 2019, 10:06 am Updated: September 17, 2019, 10:07 am
Gordon Strachan.
Gordon Strachan.
Send us a story

This year’s Dundee Sports Dinner will feature former Aberdeen and Manchester United star Gordon Strachan and rugby legend George ‘Doddie’ Weir as speakers.

The sporing duo will appear alongside well-known after dinner speaker Willie Allan who will once again host the event.

© Supplied
Doddie Weir.

The Dundee Sports Dinner aims to acknowledge and reward local sports personalities, as well as raising funds for sports clubs in the city.

The annual fundraising evening is sponsored by Thorntons, Brewin Dolphin, Freshjet and DWK Office Solutions.

Breaking