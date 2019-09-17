Gordon Strachan and Doddie Weir to speak at Dundee Sports Dinner

This year’s Dundee Sports Dinner will feature former Aberdeen and Manchester United star Gordon Strachan and rugby legend George ‘Doddie’ Weir as speakers.

The sporing duo will appear alongside well-known after dinner speaker Willie Allan who will once again host the event.

© Supplied

The Dundee Sports Dinner aims to acknowledge and reward local sports personalities, as well as raising funds for sports clubs in the city.

The annual fundraising evening is sponsored by Thorntons, Brewin Dolphin, Freshjet and DWK Office Solutions.