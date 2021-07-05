Dundee games developer Outplay Entertainment is reaping the benefits of creating a game with world-famous chef Gordon Ramsay.

The company’s new game, Gordon Ramsay’s Chef Blast, is expected to be a big driver of growth.

Outplay’s co-founder and chief executive Doug Hare says the firm’s global reputation has risen on the back of the game.

He says: “The game’s high quality and the inclusion of Gordon’s voice as well as likeness have been very well received by players.

“Although it’s hard to quantify, I believe Outplay’s profile has been raised by virtue of the game’s quality but also by Gordon’s involvement and association.”

Gordon Ramsay ‘a delight’ to work with on game

In Chef’s Blast, players have to tap matching cubes to blast them to smithereens and cook up a storm.

The star chef is renowned for his short temper on the small screen, but Doug said Outplay’s team had found him a delight to work with.

The chef was involved at various points throughout the game’s development, and had provided very helpful feedback on the game as it progressed.

Slice onions, chop peppers and make the most amazing #BeefWellington ?? It's only possible in my new game #ChefBlast ! Play it now: https://t.co/3s54Hi9S2X pic.twitter.com/wUOQMm2gOV — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 16, 2021

Doug says: “In addition, he’s been in numerous videos for the game for social posts and adverts as well as doing voiceover sessions for the dialogue in the game itself.”

The chef also continues to use the game’s likeness as his Twitter profile.

Who are Outplay Entertainment?

Outplay is the largest independent mobile developer in the UK.

It was founded by Doug and his brother Richard, the firm’s president, in 2010.

As an international hotspot for gaming innovation, Dundee has proven to be the perfect home for Outplay as there is a huge pool of talent locally.

No company in Britain has been immune from the continuing impact of Covid-19.

But Doug says 2020 had still been a very good year for the business.

Doug adds: “The sale of Eight Pixels Square changed the shape of our revenue for the year.

“It has provided us with the capital to fuel significant growth in 2021 and beyond.

“We also launched games Crafty Candy Blast and Mystery Match Village.”

Outplay employs more than 130 staff

Doug said the worldwide games industry as a whole has weathered the pandemic extremely well.

He added: “As entire countries went into lockdown, many people found a welcome escape playing games.

“Hundreds of millions of people started playing for the first time. More often than not they were playing on their phone.

“As a result, the games industry had a record year.

“As it relates to Outplay, we made the decision to move to remote working a couple of weeks in advance of the first formal lockdown being announced.

“It’s now 15 months since the 132-person Outplay team were last in the office together and we’ve been able to run the business very effectively.

“That said, Outplay has always had a very social culture – so we’ve missed being able to spend time and have fun together in person.”

Future hopes for Dundee games firm

Doug said the main challenge this year is figuring out how to attract new players in an incredibly-competitive market.

Looking further ahead, he said: “Our goal is to continue growing our audience, revenue, and profitability every year.

“Given the nature of our business, we can do that with the team we have now.

“But if it makes sense to grow the team then we’ll do so.

“In five years’ time, I’d hope that Outplay was a globally-recognised brand.

“We want hundreds of millions of people playing our games every day.”