Gordon Forrest – Shanks has good chance of being involved in Alloa match

Dundee United assistant manager Gordon Forrest says hitman Lawrence Shankland has a “good chance” of being involved as Alloa call in at Tannadice tomorrow.

United’s star man Shankland has been working his way back from a thigh injury picked up on Scotland duty.

He missed the Terrors’ last match against Queen of the South three weeks ago while in Cyprus with the national team.

However, it didn’t seem to inhibit them as the Tangerines smashed Queens 3-0 to strengthen their grip at the top of the Championship.

That performance impressed Forrest. However, he admits they are delighted to have 20-goal Shanks nearing contention.

“We’re still tracking Lawrence and how he’s getting on. We’ll look at it and review that before tomorrow,” he said.

“He’s got a good chance of playing and he’s done well.

“There’s been a bit of precaution with him but we’ll see how he gets on towards the end of the week.

“You can see what he’s done all season, so it’s great to have him back training.

“Credit to the boys we have in the squad because it shows with the last result against Queen of the South and performance as well was fantastic (without him).

“Having Lawrence back in there helps with the competition for places and we know what he can do on the pitch.

“It’s excellent for us to have that selection choice.”

The visit of the Wasps will be United’s first match in three weeks and Forrest says they’re itching to get back out there and build on their seven-point lead at the top of the table.

“I think they’re dying to get on the pitch, to be honest,” he added.

“It’s one of those situations where you’ve been off so long, you can feel it and see it in training that they just want to play.

“Fingers crossed they go out there and do the business.”

Forrest also took time to praise United fans after they sold out their home allocation for the Dundee derby on December 27.

“It’s magnificent to hear and I know I keep going back to the fans but the backing we’ve had has been excellent.

“For them to sell out so quickly, it’s exciting and it’ll be another fantastic game.

“However, we need to push that one to the side and remain focused on the Alloa game.”