Goose on the loose – water fowl caught in Arbroath after at least five days on the run

A goose has been taken in by the Scottish SPCA after spending at least five days on the loose in Arbroath.

The female Emden goose, who has been nicknamed Gertrude, was caught by SSPCA staff in Victoria Park on Friday, after multiple calls were sent in about the animal.

She was quickly taken to the SSPCA centre in Petterden, where she is now living with three ducks and waiting to be collected by her owners or re-homed.

Dale Christie, assistant manager at Petterden, said it was strange for a goose to be found so far from a farm.

He said: “I think that yesterday we did receive a few calls about it, so it does seem to be a bit of a loosey goosey type of thing.

“She was found at Victoria Park, which is quite an odd place to find this kind of bird with it being so close to the sea and the town.

“Generally, Emden geese can’t travel too far as they aren’t able to fly due to how heavy they are. Once they hit one year old they get too big and they can’t really get off the ground.”

Gertrude is to spend the next seven days at the centre, where staff will look after her until her owner comes to collect her.

If nobody comes to take her home within the next seven days she will be put up for adoption.

Dale added: “Hopefully someone will come and get her, but if not then she’ll have to be re-homed.

“She’ll probably find somewhere quite quickly, as she’s a female and they’re easier to re-home since they’re less aggressive.”

While Gertrude was collected by the animal charity, it is believed that she was roaming the Arbroath cliff area for quite some time.

Cliff diver Lee Mitchell and his friend, George Ramsay, reported seeing the animal on Sunday while at the spot.

Lee added: “We were out there and we did see that goose, it was a bit strange but I didn’t think very much of it.”

Dale claims there is no way of knowing how long Gertrude was on the loose for, saying: “I just can’t give a definite answer to that.

“While these kinds of birds are usually on a special feed, they can survive on just grass too. She is a little thin, especially for an Emden, so she might have just been eating that for a while.

“Either way I’m glad she was collected when she was, where she was found has a lot of dogs and foxes so it’s good to have her safe here.”