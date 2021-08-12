Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

POLL: Is Google right – should home workers be paid less than office staff?

By Gavin Harper
August 12, 2021, 11:54 am
Googleplex gaffe? Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California.
Googleplex gaffe? Google Headquarters in Mountain View, California.

A Dundee employment law specialist has criticised Google’s plans to cut its employees’ pay if they continue working from home.

The California-based technology giant has developed a pay calculator that lets workers see the effects of working remotely.

Some remote employees, especially those with a long commute, could have their pay cut.

“Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from,” a Google spokesperson told Reuters.

Noele McClelland, who has criticised the plan by Google on pay for those working from home.
Noele McClelland, employment law partner at Thorntons.

Noele McClelland, employment law partner at Dundee-based legal firm Thorntons, has criticised the plans.

Ms McLelland, who has nearly 20 years’ experience in employment law, said pay should be attributed to work done and working from home should not be a consideration.

“An employee’s pay should always be attributed to the work done, and the value placed on a position,” she says.

New Google policy could lead to claims

Ms McLelland said Google’s plans could lead to discrimination claims.

“Especially when employees are being paid less for carrying out the same work (or work of equal value) to a colleague who happens to be working from the office or the reason for working from home relates to childcare or disability,” she added.

She said enhancements are usually given where an employee lives in an area where the cost of living is high.

The London living wage rate is £10.85 per hour.

That is more than £1 per hour more than the rest of the UK, to accommodate a higher cost of living.

Working from home ‘should not be a factor’

Ms McLelland said: “This new pay policy from Google brings into question the wider issue of what is taken into account when determining salaries.

“A policy such as this certainly doesn’t consider that staff may have higher utility bills and other costs due to working from home, and other discrepancies will doubtlessly arise.

“For example, an employee could live within walking distance of their office and have no travel costs.

“But if they work in the office, then, under Google, they would be paid more than someone working from home despite accruing no bills in their commute.

“If a person works from home, regardless of where they live, this should not be a deciding factor when their employer is calculating how much their role is worth.”