Google Street View: Eagle-eyed resident ‘bursts out laughing’ at rude gesture on Dundee street

A Dundee resident said he burst out laughing after catching a “cheeky chappy” giving a rude gesture on Google Street View via the Nethergate.

The eagle-eyed map user – who declined to be named – said the images had been taken in June of last year.

A man in a tracksuit his seen giving the middle finger to the Google Maps vehicle as it passes on a nice summer day.

Another man appears to be bringing it to his friends attention shortly before the car passes-by and he ceases his moment for internet fame.

The man said: “I was showing a pal who’d recently come back to Dundee an image of the Nethergate on Google Maps and how it was looking.

“The guy in the tracksuit comes into shot just at the junction of Union Street. As you get closer to the junction the Xplore Dundee Bus comes into shot and the guys giving the middle figure, I burst out laughing.

“My mate has been away for a bit but he said to me ‘I see nothing’s changed’.”

The latest image comes just days after Dundee was voted the nicest place to live earlier this month.

He added: “After Dundee had received that prestigious award I just thought it was hilarious to see this cheeky chappy making his feelings abundantly clear what he thought before taking his 15 seconds of fame.”

Google has been approached for comment.