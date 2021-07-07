MARTEL MAXWELL: Goodbye Covid restrictions, hello other people – and isn’t it great?

There was a time during lockdown when I was grounded – not allowed to travel for work at all. Then Covid restrictions lifted a little and I was permitted to drive to England and stay overnight in hotels.

It was far from normal though. Once full of life with bustling bars and gyms, these hotels were eerily quiet – with only workers allowed to stay. Food was delivered to your room by masked staff and there was an air of quiet fear.

And now Covid restrictions have lifted again. There are still masks in public places, but people are at bars, restaurant tables and gyms – and they are making up for lost time.

Travelling every week, there’s one thing that marks me out from most of my fellow guests: sobriety.

I’ll rock up to a hotel, eat if it’s not too late, read my notes, get some sleep and film the next day.

Other guests are on their first getaway since March 2020 and they are there to party like they have missed out on an entire year.

The people-watching is fascinating though. Take last week.

Living it up in the lap of luxury

Normally, I’m in a hotel which falls within a budget – clean and functional but not five-star.

But sometimes a wee gem appears on an offer and last week, I did a double take as I approached the Belfry in Birmingham.

The Ryder Cup has been hosted there. We’re talking luxury.

I arrived at 10pm and would be checking out first thing, but still, I had a coffee machine in my room and lovely bed sheets and I was happy.

My late arrival meant I saw the party mood in full swing. One couple were having cocktails at the bar.

I watched them for five minutes and am pretty sure they’d lost the power of speech, as they stared glaikitly yet blissfully around them, scarcely able to believe they were out without Covid restrictions.

They were dressed to the nines and looked the part, but when the lady stood up to visit the bathroom, she couldn’t find one shoe so teetered away on one Lady-Gaga-esque platform heel.

Elsewhere, a small group of men at an outdoor table looked and sounded so thrilled to be there, it was heartwarming.

They ribbed each other, bellowed with laughter, eyes shining all the while.

Walking to my room, I spoke to two guests. Barry had taken his best pal Derek there for a night and round of golf for his 80th birthday.

They say you can never spend enough time with people you love. If Covid’s taught us anything, it’s it’s just not true

Derek’s eyes were a bit watery as he told his pal he really appreciated it, adding: “And it got me out the house.

“I love my wife, I do,” he said.

“They say you can never spend enough time with people you love. If Covid’s taught us anything, it’s that it’s just not true.”

And with that, Derek slapped his pal on the back, laughed and said: “Now let’s play some golf.”

Sport on a world stage

Still on sport and the sense that this could be a fond farewell for Andy Murray as he took to the courts at Wimbledon, was palpable.

After years of world class playing culminated in a recent hip op, we were lucky to have him playing at all – never mind winning his first few matches, before bowing out to rapturous applause.

© PA

And just as we were lamenting the demise of one British tennis talent, along comes 18-year-old Emma Raducanu.

The teenager stormed her way to the fourth round, emerging as the wild card who astonished us all.

Born in Canada, she moved here with her parents when she was two – and now, as she awaits her A-level results, she is giving us fresh hope that she has many years ahead of her in the game.

Sadly, she had to pull out of Monday’s match with breathing issues – but hopefully she will recover quickly and will be delighted by how far she came.

thank you for the support❤️ pic.twitter.com/C47TTvOQK9 — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) July 6, 2021

Emma’s future is bright. And, as we so often said with Murray, Henman and our various other British hopes – there’s always next year.

Emma’s future may be bright, the weather less so.

A pal who’s just moved into a basement flat in Edinburgh has had to move right back out again after it flooded.

While it’s far from ideal summer weather, Dundee seems to have got off lightly compared to other parts of the country.

Another reason to be delighted to call Scotland’s sunniest city home.