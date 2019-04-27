Goodbye Assai? Broughty Ferry record store announces relocation to new Dundee venue

A popular record shop in Broughty Ferry has revealed plans to close and relocate elsewhere in the city.

Assai Records announced the move on Facebook with a picture of a “To let” sign on the premises and said: “After four amazing years in King Street, Broughty Ferry – it’s time to move.

“We will be moving to new larger premises in the summer with more details coming soon.”

It has not yet been confirmed where the business plans to relocate.

Shop manager Matthew Marra said: “I can confirm we are moving premises. But it is very much up in the air where we are moving to as we are still figuring out logistics.”

Since moving to the Ferry, the store – which also has a branch in Edinburgh – has become a popular haunt for vinyl lovers as well as regularly hosting live events.

Brit Award winner Tom Walker performed at the store last month to promote his debut album, while last year Primal Scream frontman Bobbie Gillespie popped in for a Q&A session, fresh from his band’s headline performance at the opening of the V&A Museum.

Sandro Paladini, deputy chairman for Broughty Ferry Trader’s Association said: “The news of Assai Records moving is really sad.

“They will be sorely missed if they decide to leave.

“They have consistently brought vitality to Broughty Ferry. People come from all over to visit the store. They are very well known for introducing new bands, supporting local talent and bringing popular national musicians to the area.

“They have been a great addition in representing independent businesses and we wish them well in their relocation.”

Councillor Craig Duncan said: “I must say well done to them for revitalising vinyl purchases in Broughty Ferry and I wish them well in whatever their decision may be. However, I would be delighted if they would stay as they are a great addition to our area.”

Steve James chairman of Broughty Ferry Trader’s Association said: “Assai Records is to Broughty Ferry what Groucho’s is to Dundee.

“It is really sad if they decide to leave the Ferry as they bring such a diverse and unique identity.

“We recently developed our website and they feature on the main page because there is no other business like them. It is a real shame if they do leave but I can only wish them well in their endeavours.”