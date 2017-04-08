Mike Love, co-founder of The Beach Boys, has told Montrose fans they’ll play “pretty much anything you can imagine” at the East Links in May.

Love, who recently turned 76, said he was excited about the UK tour which includes an open-air show in Angus to close the Montrose Music Festival’s 10th anniversary.

The Beach Boys will perform some of their greatest hits and fan favourites from their 50-year career, including Good Vibrations, Surfin USA, Sloop John B, Barbara Ann and Wouldn’t It Be Nice.

Love said The Beach Boys love the UK, where they first performed live in 1964.

“We love doing the live shows and people love coming to hear The Beach Boys,” he said.

“They can expect to hear our songs exactly as they’d want to hear them.

“We replicate the sound from our records as close as humanly possible.

“We play pretty much anything you can imagine.”

The Beach Boys were formed in California in 1961 by the Wilson brothers — Brian, Dennis and Carl — and Love, their cousin, along with their schoolfriend Al Jardine.

The band is now led by Love and Bruce Johnston, who — along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten — continue the legacy of the iconic American band.

Love said they will be playing some songs during the UK tour “that were big hits here but didn’t really do well in the US”.

The Beach Boys will swap California for Angus on Sunday May 28, with Glasgow band Deacon Blue opening MoFest on May 26.

In addition to the outdoor headline shows at East Links, there will be about 200 bands performing at various venues in the town over the weekend.

Montrose Music Festival chairman David Paton said MoFest 2017 would be a “memorable” weekend, with something for everyone.

Previous big-name acts to play at the festival include Status Quo, Madness, Jools Holland and Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams, who performed in August.