Good Samaritans come to the rescue of Dundee sports club

Volunteers at a Dundee foodbank have had their faith in the community restored after they stepped in to replace equipment stolen by heartless thieves.

Last week the Tele revealed that the crooks had asked for help at the larder at Fairfield Sports and Social Club in Mid Craigie, and then made off with a new petrol strimmer while volunteers’ backs were turned.

The strimmer had been bought to prepare football pitches for youth games after lockdown.

However just hours after the Tele hit the shelves, the club had two separate offers of help from local businesses that were shocked by the theft.

Social club Jim Sorrie said: “The first offer was from a local gardener. He appeared at the club on Saturday morning carrying a copy of the Tele and saying he wanted to help.

“He said he had two strimmers and wanted to give one to us. He said he didn’t want any publicity for this but just wanted to help.

“This was an amazing gesture and we were very grateful to this guy.

Jim said that shortly after he was contacted by Nikki Warwick-Miller, the community champion at Morrisons in Dundee, who also offered to replace it.

“Morrisons help out at our food larder with donations of food and other items and said they were keen to do what they could,” he said.

“The offers of help have been amazing and mean that we now have plenty equipment to get the football pitches ready even quicker for local youngsters getting back on to.

“This just shows the strength of the whole community rallying round to help – and the Tele was a big part of that too.

“We are very grateful to everyone that has helped.”

Nikki said: “When I saw the story in the Tele I spoke to my bosses and suggested we help out.

“We are part of the local community that is served by the club and we help out with the food larder. They were keen to help so we are more than happy to get a new strimmer for the club.”