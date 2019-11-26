Good run of form could see Dundee United out of sight by new year in Championship race

They’re sitting pretty at the top of the table but a good run of form until the end of the year could have Dundee United out of sight at the Championship summit.

United are nine points clear of closest challengers Ayr United in first with Inverness a further point back and Dundee 12 behind in fourth spot.

© SNS

It is exactly where Robbie Neilson’s men were hoping to be at this stage of the season. And it is a position which could be further strengthened as we enter 2020.

However, the Tangerines have five tricky games to navigate until we welcome in the new year and will have to fight for every point they pick up.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

Tonight, Tele Sport takes a look at that run and gives a verdict as to how the Terrors will fare.

Morton v Dundee United

Saturday, November 30

The first hurdle they must overcome is a tough away trip to face David Hopkin’s Morton at Cappielow this weekend – a venue United haven’t won at in their last three attempts.

The Ton have a good record in Greenock this season, with five wins and a draw from seven matches to their name although, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brora Rangers in the Scottish Cup third round last weekend.

© SNS

On top of that result, Morton have been awful on their travels this term, losing all their games, including a 6-0 scudding at the hands of United back in September.

Even with injured star man Lawrence Shankland and their poor recent record in Inverclyde, the Terrors have shown recently they should have enough to win this.

Verdict: Three points.

Dundee United v Alloa

Saturday, December 7

With their perfect home record so far, the visit of second-bottom Alloa wouldn’t usually be too much of a concern for United.

However, given their 1-0 loss to the Wasps in Clackmannanshire earlier in the season, the Terrors will be wary of the threat Peter Grant’s side pose.

© SNS

Over the last two seasons, the teams have met seven times with two wins for the Tangerines, two for Alloa and three draws.

Games between the two are usually tight and it is unlikely to change for this one as their two styles clash.

Verdict: One point.

Arbroath v Dundee United

Saturday, December 14

Dick Campbell’s Arbroath team have been going great guns this season on their long-awaited return to the Championship.

They lie in fifth and will be a stern test for Robbie’s men at Gayfield – a notoriously-tough venue for away teams.

The Red Lichties have a good home record with four wins and two draws from seven games.

However, United should have too much for them, even taking into account the close games they have contested in both league and cup this season.

Verdict: Three points.

Dundee United v Ayr United

Saturday, December 21

Make no mistake about it, even with the departure of boss Ian McCall, Ayr are still one of United’s closest challengers and every bit as good a side as the one that turned them over 2-0 at Somerset Park in September.

© SNS

The Honest Men, too, have a decent record against the Terrors, winning four of the sides’ last five meetings and play some lovely football at times.

It’s too close to call at this stage.

Verdict: One point.

Dundee United v Dundee

Friday, December 27

With two convincing derby wins already to their name this season, it is tough to look beyond United, particularly given the Dark Blues’ recent toils.

Verdict: Three points.

Total: 11 points. Although it is not the kind of winning form they are experiencing now, this would still be a fine haul for title-chasing United.