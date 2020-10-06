Good news for Dundee United fans as transfer window closes and Lawrence Shankland stays at Tannadice

Mark McNulty’s arrival was already good news for Dundee United fans but they had even more reason to celebrate when the clock ticked a second past midnight.

That was when it was confirmed talisman Lawrence Shankland was going nowhere.

At the centre of intense speculation almost constantly, Shankland is staying at Tannadice after no club came in with an offer for him.

Instead of being involved in late-night drama, the star striker was safely tucked up in bed in Scotland’s team hotel.

Now his full focus will be on getting ready for his country’s huge play-off match against Israel on Thursday at Hampden.