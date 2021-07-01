Gone in eight minutes: Thieving pensioner stops to blow up tyres before swiping trailer

A brazen pensioner has been captured on CCTV stealing a trailer in broad daylight.

Stunned Dave Reynolds watched in shock as a man in his senior years broke a padlock with a pair of cutters before making off with his trailer in Dundee.

But the thief was in no hurry and even stopped to put air in the trailer’s tyres before attaching it to his own car.

Police Scotland have now launched an investigation into the theft last Friday in the Downfield area.

‘Unique trailer’

Dave, 38, also posted an appeal on social media to try and track down the £1,200 trailer and the person responsible for the theft, which happened on Charlotte Street, near to his Playfair Terrace home.

The former Kirkton High pupil said the modified trailer had been used to store jet skis and motorcycles.

He suspects the person responsible had planned the theft in advance.

“When I first noticed the trailer had gone I thought my mates had maybe borrowed it but then I remembered it was padlocked,” he said.

‘I couldn’t believe it’

“I was skipping through the CCTV and I see this boy in his 60s, he was possibly older by the way he was moving about.

“He cut the chain at about 3.30pm and even got his electric pump out to blow up the tyres before he brazenly attaches it to his car.

“The guy has definitely come with the intention of taking the trailer, so it suggests to me he has clocked it previously.”

The man was seen driving a silver Peugeot 2008 model on CCTV, before he exits Charlotte Street and heads on to West School Road.

Dave, an engineer, believes the man wasn’t alone in the car as he drove away from the scene.

“This guy was probably a pensioner, if not he was close to becoming one,” he said.

“He was the last person I was expecting to see stealing this – I couldn’t believe it.

“I’m sure a female was in the car with him when I’ve watched it back as well, he’s away in about eight minutes,” he added.

“I contacted the police once I looked at the footage.

“They’ve given me a crime reference number and the police spoke to me over the phone on Sunday.

“They are are going to be paying me a visit to review the CCTV but this trailer that has been stolen is unique.

“It’s as big as a car and as high as a van, so it will stand out wherever it is.

“I just can’t believe how brazen this guy has been – it was literally daylight robbery.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing following a report of a trailer stolen from the Playfair Terrace area of Dundee during the afternoon of Friday, June 25.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2880 of June 25.”