Golfing pro joins members in fight for Camperdown Golf Course

Members at the Camperdown Golf Course have welcomed the support of a professional who has backed their campaign to save the beloved course.

Connor Syme, who plays on the European Tour, has called for more to be done in a bid to keep the municipal course to open.

Teeing off at the course, Connor said: “I can tell having spoken to a lot of people who have played this course that it is really loved.

“This is my first time playing it but to have the architects and others praising the layout shows it’s a good course.”

The Kirkcaldy-born golfer believes courses like Camperdown are crucial in encouraging the sport to shake off its image of being only for the elite.

Connor added: “I used to play at Drumoig Golf Club and I know sometimes people would not think to play there because it is slightly cheaper than others.

“There can be the idea that sometimes the more expensive something is, the better it will be but that is not always the case.

“Clubs like this are a good opportunity to get kids interested in golf.”

Members who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the professional take on the course hoped his intervention could help boost support for their campaign to keep it from shutting.

Club member John Bruce said: “We are hopeful that with the publicity and the media coverage, word can get out there about what is happening.

“There is a petition online for people to sign as well.”

Others were less optimistic, and some of the members admitted they felt “let down” by the way the closure of the course had been handled by the council.

Les Anderson, who has been a member of the club for more than 30 years, said: “We were not consulted by the council regarding their plans to close us whatsoever.

“We were told not that long ago that the club was doing really well and that there was no danger of the course closing.

“Camperdown Golf Course is one of the only clubs that seems to be doing well in Dundee.

“I feel we have been made scapegoats for the council’s cuts.”

Club treasurer, Mark Campbell, echoed Les’s surprise at the decision to shut down the facilities and insists new improvements feel like a waste.

He said: “We had bought new televisions and new fridges for behind the bar.

“We were planning for the future because we were given the impression everything was fine.”

The members also revealed they had received support from further afield – and insisted Camperdown Golf Course is admired by visitors from all over.

Willie Ritchie said: “A lot of people who come to the course are surprised at what we pay to use the course. The municipal courses down in England are generally not as good as here, so they would be paying a lot more to play a course this good.”

Les added: “All the members here are more than willing to pay an extra £10 or so for membership if asked.

“The council did not even bother to consult with us to see if this was an option.”

Dundee City Council was approached for comment.