Furious Dundee golfers threaten to abandon city course over booking debacle

Dozens of furious golfers have threatened to boycott a public course over a new booking system which they claim has prevented them from teeing off.

More than 100 golfers have already signed a petition over the new ballot procedures at Caird Park Golf Course.

Leisure and Culture Dundee (LACD) has introduced a slot system to ensure golfers are socially-distanced and are spread throughout the day.

But scores of people claim the system means many of them can’t get a tee time, and also claim slots are going to waste because other people don’t show up.

Tom Alexander, 75, from Fintry, who has golfed at Caird Park for more than 60 years said the new system “wasn’t fit for purpose.”

Tom said: “It’s a complete disaster and myself and many of the guys I regularly golf with are really upset and angry.

“More than 100 have signed a petition, which we have handed in to Dundee City Council complaining about the issues.

“After the course opened after lockdown ballots were given for tee times at 10 minute intervals.

“Other private courses have now moved to eight minute slots but they refuse to.

“You also have to book your slot online but it’s almost impossible to get one because they all get booked up so quickly.

“Then you turn up to try to play and discover that the people before and after you haven’t turned up so slots are wasted and no one can get on to play.”

© Bob Douglas/DCT Media

Tom said he believes that many people will turn their back on the course and it could shut, which follows the closure of the city’s other public course at Camperdown in April.

He added: “Many people who work during the week pay the city council good money to play at the weekends then find they can’t get a game.

“If the council stick with this new system rather than go back to the old way golfers will be leaving in their droves and the golf club will close.

“I’ve spoken to many golfers who say they will abandon the course if the new ballot booking system remains in place.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “”Golf Dundee are following guidance issued by Scottish Golf which states that tee-times should be managed and booked in advance with no turn up and play allowed and as a result we have introduced an online booking system.

“Caird Park Golf Course is very popular with golfers with over 17,000 rounds played between 1 June and 31 August and during that time we have also welcomed over 300 new members.”