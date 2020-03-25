Golfers spotted on Dundee courses despite warnings to stay inside

Fresh warnings have been issued after golfers were witnessed teeing off at city courses, flouting health chiefs’ guidance to stay indoors

A number of cars were parked up in Camperdown Park, with people also spotted on the green, less than 24 hours after the both UK and Scottish governments ordered people to stay at home.

Both Westminster and Holyrood issued strongly-worded messages on Tuesday night, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon using the word “lockdown”.

Members of the public also reported people playing at Caird Park and now Dundonians have been warned to heed the guidance, with Councillor Alan Ross warning “this is not a drill”.

The ward councillor said : “I would urge everyone to follow the guidelines that have been set out by the government.

“They are there for a reason. I think one of the catchphrases is, this is not a drill and we need to start adhering to it.”

Councillor Charlie Malone, who also represents the area, added: “The risks now are far too great. This is serious stuff and I call on everyone to take all the steps they can to try and protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Golf, the sport’s governing body, have also urged people to set their clubs aside.

Andrew McKinlay, chief executive, said: “We need to protect everyone involved in golf. “We’ve taken our advice from the government, and it has been made very clear, golf is not to be played.

“The quicker people adhere to these instructions, hopefully the sooner we will all be back outside safely enjoying a round of golf and that’s what we all want.

“This is an unprecedented time in all our lives. There is no doubt that every industry will be affected and yes, this will have an impact on the golfing industry. We are working closely with partners across the industry to monitor, evaluate and understand the impact of COVID-19 on golf, but it’s just too early to know.”

A spokesman from Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “In its latest measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the government has announced that everyone must now stay at home except in exceptional circumstances.

“There is a ban on the gathering of two or more people and Police Scotland are permitted to enforce these measures. We echo the words of Scottish Golf that while golf is an outdoor sport that allows players to exercise in the fresh air, the message to all of us is clear, we must stay home and play our part in containing the spread of Covid-19.”