Tayside golfers raise ‘phenomenal’ £4,000 for children’s charity with ‘shotgun start’ event

An annual golf day has raised almost £4,000 for a local children’s charity.

The day at St Michael’s Golf Club was organised to raise funds for Help For Kids, a charity which helps children, young people and their familes across Dundee and Perth.

The annual event was able to go ahead despite the pandemic and the charity having to cancel several other fundraising events this year.

Altogether 14 teams took part and a raffle was also held. It was an 18-hole event with a shotgun start (where all groups tee-off at the same time from different holes) and team Rexel won.

Derek Miller, a trustee of the charity, said: “It went really, really well. That’s a phenomenal amount of money to raise.”

Derek thanked the golfers for giving up their day to take part in the event.

He also thanked the golf club for the extra lengths they went to to make sure health and safety measures were observed.