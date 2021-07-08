Golfers furious as green torn up by dirt bikers ‘nearly every week’

Dundee golfers are furious that yet again their beloved course has been torn up by dirt bikers.

The green at Caird Park golf course has been ruined again and club members say it is becoming an almost weekly occurrence.

Tom Alexander, 76, who has golfed at the course for more than 60 years, said the damage is becoming more frequent.

Tom said: “It happens nearly every weekend.

“The final straw came when the vandals targeted the course two weekends ago – only a week before we held our return Charlie Adam Charity Senior Golf Tournament this past weekend.”

Tom said the golfers had had enough and were trying to find ways to stop the vandals damaging their course.

He said: “Young lads on motorised mountain bikes, dirt bikes, are getting on to the course and riding all over the tees and greens making a real mess.”

Tam said the bikers seemed to be accessing the golf course through an open gate beside the former professional’s bungalow on the course.

He said: “The house was sold and the open gate is giving the lads easy access.

“Green 11 is being particularly badly hit.

“We are all completely fed up of this and would appeal to those coming on to the course and causing the damage to stop.

“They might not think they are doing anything wrong but after the damage is caused it takes ages for the grass to repair itself, making life very difficult for those who want to enjoy their game of golf at the course.”

City-wide problem

A spokesman for Leisure & Culture Dundee, which manages the course, said: “This is a city-wide problem, but in relation to motorbikes on the courses at Caird Park, we are working with Police Scotland and community, learning and development youth work teams at Dundee City Council to find solutions that work for everyone.”