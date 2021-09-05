Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 5th 2021
Angus

Golf tournament in memory of Angus businesswoman to become annual event

By James Simpson
September 5, 2021, 9:00 am
Players at the Ashludie Golf Course.
The family of a much-loved Angus businesswoman have praised organisers behind a golf tournament in her memory.

More than 20 golfers took part in the inaugural tournament of the Margaret Wares Memorial Trophy at the Ashludie Course at Monifieth Golf Links.

Margaret, 70, had been a pillar of the Monifieth community before she died trying to save her 16-year-old dog at the Dighty Burn earlier this year.

Her husband Colin said it was a “tremendous gesture” that his work colleagues at the out-of-hours GP service had set up the event, which will now be held every year.

Margaret’s husband Colin and daughter Susan with the trophy.

He said: “It was a tragic accident what happened to Margaret.

“I was a bit emotional when my colleagues said they were doing the event in memory of my wife.

“It was a tremendous gesture for them to do this. At first I wasn’t sure if it was going to be a one-off but we will be holding it annually now.

“Margaret was so well known by many in Monifieth both for her businesses and her involvement within the local football team.

“Some of the lads who played with us when they were 15 were playing at the event and they are now in their 40s. ”

Organiser Graeme Dunn said colleagues Jennifer Sheridan and John Spied had played a key role in helping getting the tournament, held on August 26, up and running.

Colin Wares presenting the trophy to overall winner Gordon Dunn.

He added: “We knew we wanted to do something for Colin and the family in memory of Margaret.

“This had been in the planning for a wee while now and thanks to of some of our other colleagues we were delighted with the number of people that took part

“It is an event we are now going to hold annually in Margaret’s memory.”

Colin said the family were also looking to possibly do a memorial bench as he said his wife will “never be forgotten”.

Margaret Wares on the left, and flowers outside her business The Laird’s Larder, Monifieth.

He added: “The day of Margaret’s funeral it was immense to see those in local community coming out to pay their respects.

“As a family we are still looking to do a memorial bench somewhere in the future as well.”

