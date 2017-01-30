A major golf retailer is set to move into City Quay next month — boosting the retail offering at the site.

Sports chain American Golf is preparing to launch a store at a unit that was once occupied by Direct Golf — owned by Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct — with a provisional opening date of February 25.

Speaking exclusively to the Tele, the firm’s Elliot Fleming said the company made the decision to open up in Dundee after “years” of looking for the right location.

Mr Fleming, head of new operations for American Golf, said: “Dundee is in the heartland of golf. We have wanted to open a store here for several years but didn’t find a suitable site until recently.

“We’re excited to open a store at City Quay.

“It will make access to our product range more convenient for golfers from Dundee who were previously travelling to our Edinburgh and Aberdeen stores to shop.”

American Golf already has 107 stores elsewhere in the UK.

Bosses at the company made the decision to hunt for a Dundee location after analysing address data from their customer loyalty scheme.

The data showed that avid golfers from Tayside were travelling more than an hour-and-a-half to other cities to get their hands on the latest equipment from the store.

City Quay was formerly home to a number of outlet stores following its redevelopment at the turn of the millennium but recently most of its opertaing units have been occupied by offices, restaurants and takeaways.

However, the arrival of a major retailer at the site has been welcomed by a local business chief.

Brett Davidge, who is general manager at City Quay’s Apex Hotel and the head of city centre business organisation DD One, said he hoped American Golf’s investment in the area would help attract more retailers.

He said: “They will bring a customer base in and will do quite a bit of golf business.

“The quay is currently very suited to certain types of restaurants and touristy shops for visitors.

“Looking to the future, looking at who they attract most, American Golf has to compliment that.

“I’m hoping the location is suitable for them and brings people down to the quay.

“I do wonder if they would be better off in one of the retail parks but it is great they are coming to Dundee.

“I would hate things to be closing if there is a lack of foot traffic.”

The new store will employ seven people from the local area.

As part of the Waterfront development, City Quay will eventually host a marina and facilities for wakeboarding.