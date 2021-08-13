Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Angus

Golf fans warned no trains running on final day of Carnoustie Women’s Open due to ScotRail strike

By Steven Rae
August 13, 2021, 12:57 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 1:16 pm
No trains will stop at Carnoustie on Sunday August 22, ScotRail has warned.

ScotRail has issued a travel warning for golf fans ahead of next week’s AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie, with services cancelled due to staff strikes.

More trains will stop at Carnoustie between August 19-21 to help fans travel to and from the championship smoothly.

However, ongoing industrial action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) means that no trains will run to or from Carnoustie on Sunday August 22 — the final day of the championship.

The strikes relate to a dispute over conductors and ticket examiners being paid less than drivers for working on days off, with walkouts by staff on Sundays ongoing since April.

ScotRail bosses are urging spectators to drive to the tournament on the final day, with free parking provided at Carnoustie Golf Links.

Face coverings still required

Despite the easing of Covid-19 restrictions last week, the firm is also reminding passengers that wearing face coverings on public transport remains mandatory.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “The AIG Women’s Open is one of the highlights of the golfing calendar, and we’re looking forward to playing our part in making it a success.

“We’re preparing for a good number of spectators to travel by rail now that physical distancing restrictions have eased, but customers must remember that the wearing of a face covering is still required when travelling with us.

“We’re asking customers to do the right thing and wear one, to protect everyone.

The Championship Course at Carnoustie.

“Everyone must continue to take personal responsibility for how they travel, and if you think a train is too busy then you should wait for the next service.

“Ongoing industrial action will impact services on Sunday, so anyone travelling on the final day of the Championship should take this into consideration when making their travel plans.”

Scottish Government rules mean up to 8,000 fans per day can attend the event.

ScotRail also said it is continuing with its enhanced cleaning of trains and stations to minimise the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

Bosses also encouraged customers to purchase train tickets through the ScotRail app, meaning they will instantly become available on their mobile phone, reducing queues for tickets at stations.

