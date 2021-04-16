Golf captain paid for St Andrews trip before sexually assaulting teenager from Dundee

A former England golf captain and journalist carried out a sex attack on a teenage boy after meeting him at a bus station and treating him to a weekend in St Andrews.

Adrian Green was found guilty by a jury of carrying out a sex act on the 16-year-old while he was sleeping, after they had been spectating at an event at the home of golf.

Green, who captained England schoolboys before becoming golf correspondent for the Northern Echo, had paid for the teenager to go to the event with him.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Green, from Darlington, had been on his way to spectate at the tournament when he met his victim for the first time at the city’s bus station.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said 60-year-old Green offered to pay for him to go to the tournament and stay with him for the weekend.

He said he agreed to travel with Green and stayed with him in a hostel for two nights.

After the event they travelled on to Montrose, where the sex attack took place.

Green, of Katherine Street, Darlington, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the youth – now aged 20 – in North Street, Montrose, on August 13 2017.

The jury found him guilty of pouncing on him while he was asleep and incapable of giving consent and performing a sex act upon him.

The victim told the jury he had not wanted the sexual activity to take place and had been left shocked by what Green had done.

Slept rough

Green told the court he had a chance meeting with his victim while he was on his way to the event and had struck up a conversation with him at the bus station.

He claimed they had spent two nights together in a hostel and one night sleeping rough before moving onto Montrose because it was “somewhere he had not been before.”

He claimed the youth had been lying on the sofa in another room and had welcomed his sexual advances.

He told the court he believed the teenager wanted the sexual activity to take place.

Green said he had stopped a number of times to ask the teenager if he wanted him to carry on and he claimed in evidence that the youth said he was happy with what Green was doing.

England schoolboy golfer

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan asked Green if he had a particular interest in golf and he replied he had played for England as a schoolboy and had been a golf writer for many years.

Sentence was deferred for the preparation of social work reports and for a restriction of liberty order assessment and Green was granted bail.

Green’s online biography states he was selected as England Schoolboy captain in 1978 after winning the Durham County, North Yorks, South Durham and Northumberland Open Boys Championships.

He played on the senior amateur circuit between 1978 and 1981, alongside Roger Chapman, Richard Boxall and Robert Lee, and played 73 times for Durham County.