Goldfish called Harry and Meghan among oddest items left behind at Dundee hotels

A pair of goldfish named after the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton are among the most bizarre items left behind in a chain of Dundee hotels.

Hotel firm Travelodge has issued the list of the oddest things guests have forgotten after checking out from its three Dundee hotels in 2019.

Alongside the pair of goldfish named after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – better known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – guests have also left a family tree, a “lucky” cricket bat and an entire suitcase of miniature whiskies.

Overnight guests at the hotels have also left behind handwritten wedding vows – hopefully replaced – and, in a find that is perfect for Dundee, a Dennis the Menace Costume.

A forgetful florist has even left an entire flower arch, while a well-off writer has left a Mont Blanc fountain pen worth hundreds of pounds.

A would-be Adrian Mole left behind “a series of diaries belonging to a teenager”, and Travelodge even says a “BMW car” has been left by a guest. Whether this was a toy or a full-size vehicle has been left a mystery.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Travelodge says wedding attire and “even a mother-in-law” in Perth have been left at its hotels.

The housekeeping team at one Glasgow hotel even found a necklace made of £50 notes that a groom forgot to pack for an Asian wedding.

The owner of Harry and Meghan will probably be relieved to know that they aren’t the only one to leave pets behind.

A cat show enthusiast staying in Stirling left her treasured Persian Chinchilla cat, Angel, behind, only realising her error 50 miles later. Another fellow fish owner left his pet Panda Orandas Gin and Tonic behind in Fort William.

Travelodge has three hotels within Dundee: one at the Camperdown Leisure Park, one on Strathmore Avenue and another on West Marketgait.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “This year’s Scottish audit includes: a large Nessie birthday cake, a tartan print saree, a set of McWilliams bagpipes, bottles of Highland air, a 3ft lucky heather wedding bouquet, and even a mother-in-law.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

