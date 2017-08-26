Golden Wallet: This is how you can win our £10k jackpot

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

On Friday August 18 we validated claims for 27 Golden Wallet lucky winners with instant cash prizes worth £50 to £1,000, but, the big jackpot prize remained unclaimed!

We did promise that a Tele reader would become £10,000 richer and we are true to our word.

That’s why we are giving you another chance to get your hands on this amazing, life-changing pot of cash!

HOW TO ENTER:

Get your Tele on FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 1. Fill out your entry coupon – which will be inside the paper – for the £10k draw. Send it in to the Evening Telegraph before the closing date – Thursday September 7

That’s it!

We will put all entries into a draw and pull one lucky winner out on Friday September 8 to take the £10k jackpot.

The draw will be broadcast live on Facebook and the winner will be contacted the same day.

All entry coupons will have a unique code on Friday September 1 – the coupon will be printed inside your Evening Telegraph.

No photocopies will be accepted.

Players can enter the draw multiple times with valid coupons however purchase of the Evening Telegraph is necessary in order to get the entry coupons.

The entry coupon will appear only once on this date – Friday September 1.

If any entry is pulled from the draw and is not an original entry coupon with a unique code then the entry will be void and another will be pulled from the draw.

Anyone under the age of 18 must obtain parental consent before submitting their entry.

Good luck!

Terms: This competition is governed by our standard competition terms and conditions which can be found here: www.thetele.co.uk/competition-terms/ or by sending a large stamp addressed envelope to: Request full T&Cs, Marketing, 2 Albert Square, Dundee, DD1 1DD.