Golden Crown, Dalhousie Road: Generous portions, great prices and tasty

In the age-old tradition that Friday nights aren’t meant for cooking – and repeated requests from my youngest for a Chinese takeaway – I volunteered to bring in the tea after work.

This shop is on one of my routes home and I’d never visited before. I found an online ordering service which, as seems to be the norm, was offering a 10% discount, so my decision was made.

The set meals didn’t have enough bits to suit my fussy eaters, but a wee trawl found a platter section that seemed good value and I chose a platter for one (£4.90).

Added to that there was chicken chow mein (£5.60), special fried rice (£5.80), king prawn curry with boiled rice (£6) and chips (£1.80). I thought the prices were good.

The food was ready at the requested time and back home we tucked in.

We shared the platter – three mini spring rolls, three curry samosas, four bits of chicken toast, two mini spare ribs and two chicken wings served with a wee tub of perfect sweet and sour sauce and a wee tub of curry sauce. Everything was good and I used the curry sauce for my chips.

The special fried rice had slices of chicken breast and pork – there was even a fried egg.

The chow mein was plentiful and tasty. Both dishes were served in longer polystyrene boxes and they were packed.

The curry didn’t disappoint either, and I thought only having to pay an extra 20p for the rice was a very nice touch.

The only wee weak point was the prawn crackers – these were slightly greasy. However, they were also free so I don’t have much room to complain.