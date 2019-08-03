Golden couple make kind donation to Dundee Stroke Exercise Club in Douglas

An exercise class helping those who have suffered strokes has received a healthy donation thanks to one member.

Dundee Stroke Exercise Club received £400 from Margaret Mason and husband Bob who celebrated their golden anniversary and requested money for the club instead of gifts.

Club chairwoman Margaret Mitchell said: “Margaret had a stroke in May 2017 and she attends the class at Douglas Sports Centre every Wednesday morning.

“Margaret says that if it was not for the exercise class she does not know where she would be now. It has not only helped her recovery but her fitness, confidence and her psychological wellbeing have also improved by coming along every week.

“Margaret asked friends and family to make a donation to the club and by doing this she feels she has been able to show her gratitude for the help and encouragement she receives.

“We at Dundee Stroke Exercise Club really appreciate the generosity shown by Margaret and Bob and their family.

“This donation will enable the progression and development of the club and enable us to purchase necessary equipment.”