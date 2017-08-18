Gold star for Dundee kids as attainment improves in most areas

CLEVER Dundee schoolkids are performing better against national standards for literacy and numeracy than before, according to new data.

A report by Dundee City Council’s education chief reveals improved performances in almost all areas in which children are assessed.

The data comes after the local authority said earlier this week that performances under the Scottish Government’s Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) were on the up.

Pupils in P1, P4, P7 and S3 were assessed against expected standards in reading, writing, listening and talking skills and numeracy in June 2016 and 2017.

Standards improved in writing, listening and talking and numeracy in every single year, to varying degrees.

As our chart shows, primary seven pupils saw the biggest level of improvement on last year, with double-figure increases in all topics.

Senior primary pupils performed best in communications skills, which rose from 66% of all pupils achieving expected standards to 77%.

Primary four pupils saw improvements of between 2% and 4% in all categories, as did primary one kids — apart from reading, in which P1 kids’ performance remained steady at 78%.

In secondary schools, kids are tested against CfE guidelines in S3, where they are assessed as having achieved Third Level — the expected level of competence — or better.

As a whole, more S3 pupils reached the minimum standards expected of them.

However, fewer secondary pupils performed above expected levels.

The number of pupils reaching Fourth Level — performing at the same level as kids in the year above — fell in three out of four categories: writing, listening and talking and numeracy.

Kids who do perform at Fourth Level during S3 normally go on to gain higher level qualifications in S4.

Additional data also shows that nearly nine in 10 S4 kids achieved SCQF Level 4 qualifications.

However, overall, third year kids in Dundee are outperforming their classmates across the country.

The number of S3 pupils reaching Third Level or better in Dundee is higher than the Scottish average across all four criteria.

However, primary-age children still lag behind when their performances are compared with the Scottish average.

Gregor Murray, children and families service convener (pictured left), said: “It’s encouraging to see that generally children’s outcomes have improved since last year, although we must not be complacent and there is still work to do.

“We are continuing to work hard in the city to ensure that children develop the right skills to enable them to face the future with confidence.

“Reporting on CfE levels is still relatively new, therefore developing robust and rigorous approaches to moderation and standards is crucial so that teachers can be supported in making sure we get it right for every child.”

Writing in the report — which is set to be presented to councillors — Paul Clancy, executive director of children and family services, said work would continue to improve performance, with the support of Scottish Attainment Challenge funding.

He said: “In line with priorities outlined within the National Improvement Framework, the children and families service will continue to prioritise improved attainment and achievement in both literacy and numeracy for all children and young people.”