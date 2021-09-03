‘Gold standard’ service? We take to the road to test Scotland’s under fire EV charging network

“Unmitigated disaster.”

That’s how some electric vehicle (EV) drivers viewed the recent switch of ownership at the ChargePlace Scotland national network.

So I hired an EV to test whether Dundee-based SWARCO eVolt’s promises of a “gold standard” service for EV drivers in Perth and Kinross, Angus, Dundee and Fife are being met.

I visited several of the stations that were showing as status “unknown” on the ChargePlace Scotland network live map before setting out.

So what did I find?

Check the interactive map below to find out.