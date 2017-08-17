Gold Rush: Last day to find our golden envelopes hidden Dundee

Today is your last chance to win £30 cash instantly – all you have to do is find our envelopes hidden in Dundee.

It has been a fun-filled week meeting folk from across the city who managed to find our mystery locations.

But as ever, all good things must come to an end.

Our final games will be at 4pm and 6pm. Will you find out mystery locations?

Don’t worry if you don’t get your hands on the cash today – everyone will be a winner with the Tele tomorrow.

Clues will be released on our Facebook page at the time, but to get a sneak peek before everyone else, click here to get a second clue direct to your inbox before we post it on social media.

Well done to Shannon O'Neil who's brother gave her a lift round to find the cash, we reckon he'll want half now 😜 Enjoy… Posted by Dundee Evening Telegraph on Wednesday, 16 August 2017

Yesterday’s winners were Shannon O’Neil who bagged the cash in Charleston and Raymond John who were hot off the mark to grab their cash atop the Law at 6pm.

Raymond & John were the fastest EVER at scooping tonight's envelope! Never even got a chance to get our live video… Posted by Dundee Evening Telegraph on Wednesday, 16 August 2017

Keep an eye on our Facebook page later in the day for clues on where to find today’s golden envelopes.

Identify the location and get yourself there asap to scoop your cash!

If the cash is not found within the two-hour gap, this will roll over to the following day.

Please be aware that players will be photographed or filmed and appear on the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page and website.

This treasure hunt is part of our promotion for the “£50,000 Golden Wallet” which kicks off on Friday August 18.

There will be a Golden Wallet inside every copy of the Tele on this date, with 35 lucky tickets inside the sealed wallets which are worth anything from £50 to a whopping £10,000.

One of our Tele readers will scoop that jackpot and all you have to do to be in with a chance is buy your Tele on August 18.

Every single one will get you at least a Wispa Gold, and if you don’t find a cash ticket – you still have a gamecard to play for a week with £250 to be won against every valid match.