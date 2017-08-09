Gold Rush: Your first clue to finding cash hidden in Dundee today

Today is the first day of the Tele’s Gold Rush game where the hunt will soon be on to find a gold envelope hidden somewhere in Dundee with instant cash of £30 to be found!

There are two chances to win each day, so keep your eyes peeled for further clues.

We will go live on Facebook at 4pm and 6pm at the hidden locations.

#telegoldrush

If you’re excited about finding £30, fancy finding £10,000?

This treasure hunt is part of our promotion for the “£50,000 Golden Wallet” which kicks off on Friday August 18.

There will be a Golden Wallet inside every copy of the Tele on this date, with 35 lucky tickets inside the sealed wallets which are worth anything from £50 to a whopping £10,000.

One of our Tele readers will scoop that jackpot and all you have to do to be in with a chance is buy your Tele on August 18.

Every single one will get you at least a Wispa Gold, and if you don’t find a cash ticket – you still have a gamecard to play for a week with £250 to be won against every valid match.

Today’s locations for an instant £30 prize:

City centre 4-6pm

Menzieshill 6-8pm

We will post a picture clue at 4pm and 6pm on Facebook. Identify the location and get yourself there asap to scoop your cash!

If the cash is not found within the 2-hour gap, this will roll over to the following day.

Please be aware that players may be photographed or filmed and appear on the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page and website.