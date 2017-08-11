Gold Rush: Find our golden envelopes hidden in Dundee to get free cash in time for the weekend

It’s Friday and what better way to kick off the weekend with some free cash?

It’s the third day of our Gold Rush game and we’ll again have two envelopes with £30 hidden in Dundee.

All you have to do is find them!

Yesterday we were in Douglas and Fintry.

At 4pm Tracy Boyd found our first wad of cash.

Jean from Fintry eventually got her hands on the 6pm prize at Powrie Park – thanks to her son who guided her on the phone.

Keep an eye on our Facebook page later in the day for clues on where to find today’s golden envelopes.

We will post a picture clue at 4pm and 6pm on Facebook. Identify the location and get yourself there asap to scoop your cash!

Click here to get a second clue direct to your inbox before we post it on social media.

If the cash is not found within the 2-hour gap, this will roll over to the following day.

Please be aware that players will be photographed or filmed and appear on the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page and website.

This treasure hunt is part of our promotion for the “£50,000 Golden Wallet” which kicks off on Friday August 18.

There will be a Golden Wallet inside every copy of the Tele on this date, with 35 lucky tickets inside the sealed wallets which are worth anything from £50 to a whopping £10,000.

One of our Tele readers will scoop that jackpot and all you have to do to be in with a chance is buy your Tele on August 18.

Every single one will get you at least a Wispa Gold, and if you don’t find a cash ticket – you still have a gamecard to play for a week with £250 to be won against every valid match.