Yesterday saw the start of our special Gold Rush game where two envelopes of cash were hidden in Dundee.

Our lucky winners successfully managed to find our gold envelopes and won a £30 instant prize.

At 4pm our first load of cash went to Lewis Cosgrove who found the secret location at The McManus with just three minutes of the clue being revealed.

Our 6pm winners were Toni and David who were quick off the mark and claimed their cash at the Menzieshill water tower.

Keep an eye on our Facebook page later in the day for clues on where to find today’s golden envelopes.

We will post a picture clue at 4pm and 6pm on Facebook. Identify the location and get yourself there asap to scoop your cash!

If the cash is not found within the 2-hour gap, this will roll over to the following day.

Please be aware that players may be photographed or filmed and appear on the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page and website.

This treasure hunt is part of our promotion for the “£50,000 Golden Wallet” which kicks off on Friday August 18.

There will be a Golden Wallet inside every copy of the Tele on this date, with 35 lucky tickets inside the sealed wallets which are worth anything from £50 to a whopping £10,000.

One of our Tele readers will scoop that jackpot and all you have to do to be in with a chance is buy your Tele on August 18.

Every single one will get you at least a Wispa Gold, and if you don’t find a cash ticket – you still have a gamecard to play for a week with £250 to be won against every valid match.