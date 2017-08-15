Gold Rush: More chances to win – just find our envelopes hidden around Dundee

Fancy some free cash? Of course you do!

It’s day five of our Gold Rush game and you can get your hands on £30.

All you have to do is find our golden envelopes that we’ve hidden at spots in Dundee.

Yesterday crowds gathered at Balgay Park and in Kirkton in a bid to find the money.

At 4pm, Dean Collier swooped in to grab the hidden envelope despite many others joining in the hunt.

Well Done to Dean Collier who found the golden envelope! He was at Camperdown Park & raced down to join in the fun! He… Posted by Dundee Evening Telegraph on Monday, 14 August 2017

In our 6pm game, eagle-eyed Haley Winter dashed along to find the wallet after recognising the buildings in the background.

Congratulations Hayley Winter who whisked her son out of the shower to zoom up here when she recognised the buildings in… Posted by Dundee Evening Telegraph on Monday, 14 August 2017

Keep an eye on our Facebook page later in the day for clues on where to find today’s golden envelopes.

We will post a picture clue at 4pm and 6pm on Facebook. Identify the location and get yourself there asap to scoop your cash!

Click here to get a second clue direct to your inbox before we post it on social media.

If the cash is not found within the two-hour gap, this will roll over to the following day.

Please be aware that players will be photographed or filmed and appear on the Evening Telegraph’s Facebook page and website.

This treasure hunt is part of our promotion for the “£50,000 Golden Wallet” which kicks off on Friday August 18.

There will be a Golden Wallet inside every copy of the Tele on this date, with 35 lucky tickets inside the sealed wallets which are worth anything from £50 to a whopping £10,000.

One of our Tele readers will scoop that jackpot and all you have to do to be in with a chance is buy your Tele on August 18.

Every single one will get you at least a Wispa Gold, and if you don’t find a cash ticket – you still have a gamecard to play for a week with £250 to be won against every valid match.