TV style guru Gok Wan surprised drinkers in a Dundee bar by turning up for a quick drink – only to stay there for the rest of the night.

The fashion expert was in the City of Discovery on Friday night ahead of the Fashion Brunch Club at the Apex Hotel the following day.

He popped into gay bar Klozet at 8pm for one drink but ended up leaving at 3am, close to last knockings.

Barman Graham Begg said: “He was playing pool with customers and drinking plenty of Irn-Bru.

“He was an absolutely brilliant guy, a great laugh and totally down to earth.

“He said it was his first time in the city and said that he really liked it here.”

The Leicester-born star posed for photos and happily mixed with other drinkers.

Gok has gained national success with Channel 4 television shows Gok’s Fashion Fix, Gok’s Clothes Roadshow and the How To Look Good Naked series.

The event saw local firms showcase products and enabled Gok promises to reveal some of his industry secrets and share his passion for style.